Manchester terror attack victims: Five children still critically ill

May says it now stands at “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Police are holding eight people in custody in connection with the attack and bomb disposal units were used in searches as officers raided properties across the city.

Twenty two people were killed and more than 59 were injured when a bomb went off shortly after Ariana finished her show at Manchester Area. Police said that two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses.

The detonator also appeared to have a small circuit board inside it, the Times said, which may have linked it to the backup detonation system.

Amber Rudd said the move was temporary but refused to be drawn on how long the heightened state of alert would remain in place.

She faced questions from British journalists over police funding cuts during her six years as the interior minister.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S.is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, a British government source said.

Manchester-born Abedi, a university dropout, grew up in a Libyan family in the northwestern English city.

Abedi was known to United Kingdom security services, but his risk to the public remained “subject to review”, according to reports.

According to information procured by Skynews Arbiya, the father of the terrorist is Ramadan Bul Qasim Al Abedi, member of the combating Libyan Group, led by Abdul Hakim Belhaj, who is connected with the Muslim Brotherhood Al Salabi, and who is living in Qatar.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones”, she said in a lengthy statement on Twitter. The militia claimed Hashem admitted he knew in advance about the plans for the Manchester bombing.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Tandle Hill Country Park, releasing pink helium balloons and laying flowers. “Always”, Fadl said. “Very few people in the community here were close to him and therefore Salman’s fanaticism wasn’t something the community was aware of”. While Abedi’s family was well-known in Manchester, Abedi himself did not attend many gatherings, Fadl said.

Twelve of the injured are under 16.