Manchester terror investigation: UK police make 9th arrest in bombing probe

Abedi died in the bombing, which also claimed the lives of at least 22 victims and injured dozens more – many of whom were children.

They said they would update their social media channels if there were any cancellations. Pictures of the scene of the attack were sent to United States intelligence agencies including photos of the killer’s blood-stained backpack, fragments of the bomb and other debris.

British Security Minister Ben Wallace told BBC Radio Friday that United Kingdom police are confident of “rolling up” the network of militants responsible for the Manchester attack.

On Monday night, suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 others as Grande’s concert came to an end. Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.

The US President said intelligence leaks related to the Manchester attack in the US were “deeply troubling” and he promised to bring anyone caught leaking intelligence details to justice. Before further details were published by the New York Times, Ms Rudd had said she had been “very clear with our friends that that should not happen again”.

The bomber’s name was allegedly released by USA officials just as raids were underway both in Manchester and in Libya where the bomber’s father lives. “We won’t let hate win”, she said.

Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area south of the city.

A counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb on Wednesday, while the bomber’s younger brother Hashem Abedi, was arrested on Tuesday.

Twenty people remain in “critical care” in hospitals across Manchester, with victims suffering from lost limbs and major organ damage.

Investigators believe that the 22-year-old Manchester-born suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, hailing from a Libyan-origin family, acted as part of a terrorist network and their focus remains on intercepting his wider network.

A nationwide minute of silence will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday for the victims of the attack, a government statement said.