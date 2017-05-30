Manchester Victoria station reopens after terror attack

The arrest means that 14 men are now in custody in Britain for suspected roles in the May 22 bombing of an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and wounded almost 120 others.

Police have released a new photo of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi carrying a “distinctive” blue suitcase taken before the May 22 attack. Forensic teams are now searching a site and Pilsworth, Bury whilst a warrant was executed at an address in Rusholme.

British Transport Police said its officers would be on patrol at the station on Tuesday. That brings the total number of people now detained on United Kingdom soil to 14, all of them men, while Abedi’s father and brother have been held in Libya where officials said the two brothers were IS jihadists.

“Since this event, Manchester Victoria station has remained closed and behind the scenes great effort has been made in order get Manchester moving again”.

“In these moments, you do see the best of people, you see the best of our public services and it is quite awe-inspiring to hear that”.

“I wish I could say that Georgina is one of the last to die in this way but unless our government opens its eyes we know we are only another in a long line of parents on a list that continues to grow”, said the family in a statement.

He said: “They provided first aid and comfort to those victims without any thought to their own safety and without any training in that sort of response”.

Britain’s MI5 has begun an internal review of how it handled intelligence on Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was known to the authorities but not under active investigation, a source told Reuters on Monday.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious”, Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said in a statement.

The station is attached to Manchester Arena, the site of the bombing carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, and was shut to allow a forensic search of the area to take place.

The footage was filmed just hours before he killed 22 people and himself at the Manchester Arena.

“Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the case between 18 and 22 May should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321”.

Police have also been carrying out searches at a tip next to the M66 motorway, between Bury and Heywood.

It has been reported that MI5 has launched two urgent inquiries into whether it missed the danger posed by Abedi, amid allegations it was warned of his deadly intent. All are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.