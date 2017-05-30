Manu Ginobili Receives Standing Ovation In What Could Be His Last Game

LAST GAME? Manu Ginobili waves as he leaves the court after the Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals. Golden State will either face the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals which begin next Thursday.

Golden State has outscored San Antonio by 73 points since Leonard exited Game 1 with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter with the Spurs leading 78-55.

“It doesn’t happen every year where you are headed to the NBA Finals”, Draymond Green said.

“As a competitor, you always want to win”, Lue said.

“If he decides he’s going to play again, that’s up to him”, coach Gregg Popovich said.

The start was Ginobili’s first since March of 2014 and will be a small part of the huge legacy the Argentine takes with him into either next season or a new chapter of his life. “I’m glad we got this done”. Obviously, it’s up to him how much longer he wants to go. The Warriors were coldly efficient (well, okay, those 17 turnovers were bothersome but not ultimately an issue) at both ends of the floor and all points inbetween, and the result and its margin were both fair representations of the difference between the two teams. They got buckets from Kyle Anderson (20 points off the bench) and 15 from Manu Ginobili in what may have been his final National Basketball Association game (he got the start, and the crowd erupted when he was taken out near the end).

Acting coach Mike Brown has done as good of a job as you can ask, going 10-0 in his tenure during the playoffs. The Warriors zapped themselves awake, came back to win that day, then whacked a scarred Spurs team by 36, 12 and 14 the last three games. They won by an average of 16.3 points per game. Their MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard was injured in Game 1 and could not return to help his team. “We have an incredible team, well-coached, we’re ready”. “I think he really was moved by it”.

Ginobili’s closest friend on the Spurs is Mills, which puzzles the 28-year-old.

“I mean, this is a Hall of Fame player who allowed me to bring him off the bench for, I can’t even remember now, the last decade or something, because it would make us a better team overall. It’s great, everybody is excited about it, but you just see that difference (than in past seasons) It’s kinds of business usual – we’re not finished type of attitude”.