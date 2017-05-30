Manuel Noriega, Former Panamanian Dictator, Dies at 83

Manuel Noriega, the former Panamanian dictator whose brutal six-year reign was ended by a USA invasion, has died at 83, a hospital in Panama confirmed to NBC News.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Noriega died at around 11 p.m. local time after his condition suddenly worsened. Juan Carlos Varela, Panama’s current president, tweeted that the “death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history; his daughters and their families deserve a funeral in peace”.

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, who spied for the Central Intelligence Agency before his drug trafficking and brutal regime sparked a USA invasion in 1989, has died aged 83.

Noriega was indicted in a United States federal court on drug-trafficking charges in 1988 and, after USA observers declared he had stolen the 1989 election, President George HW Bush launched an invasion.

The ex-dictator was then imprisoned in France for money laundering, before being returned in 2011 to Panama, where he had already been convicted in his absence.

Noriega recently underwent an operation after suffering a haemorrhage following brain surgery.

Following the invasion, he was jailed for years in the United States on drug charges. DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.