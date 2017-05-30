Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

The firm now has a GBX 420 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Grainger PLC from GBX 266 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.42) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Friday, May 12th. Investec raised their target price on Georgia Healthcare Group PLC from GBX 395 ($5.07) to GBX 400 ($5.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company now has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 161.33 ($2.07).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) opened at 387.83124 on Friday. Georgia Healthcare Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 249.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 388.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.94. The company has market cap of 2.75 billion GBP.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group Plc's previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., formerly CTM Media Holdings, Inc., is a holding company. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.in Turkey. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.