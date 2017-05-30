Mata: We have high hopes for next season

The 24-year-old was quoted by the club website that winning the league or at least finishing in the top four was a target that the club missed out on. Silverware is important, but surely the team who qualified for the Champions League had the superior campaign?

He wrote in his personal blog: “We won the Community Shield right after the pre-season, we lifted the EFL Cup trophy in London, in a very special game for me, and of course the [Europa League] final in Sweden”.

Willian, though, appears happy to stay at the club and says the Blues want to win the Champions League next season.

Manchester City completed their first major purchase of the summer last week by tying up a £43m move for Monaco’s Bernardo Silva and, speaking from the Monaco Grand Prix where he is watching as a fan, Mourinho urged his club to do the same.

Mata was sold from Chelsea to United in 2014 by Mourinho, whose arrival at Old Trafford as Louis van Gaal’s replacement prompted speculation the midfielder could leave Old Trafford.

The France worldwide has scored 60 goals in 111 league matches for Atletico Madrid and would prove a welcome addition to a Red Devils side that found the net fewer times than Bournemouth in last season’s Premier League.

“Game by game I was trying to feel it and to adapt myself to the English Premier League”.

The Atletico striker rated his chances of joining Manchester United as “six out of then” earlier this week, before taking to Twitter to urge his followers to ignore the incessant transfer speculation surrounding his future.

“I’m really happy that I scored today in the final because everyone kept saying “you’re going to score in the final”.