May and Corbyn both branded ‘losers’ after TV Q&A

Monday’s night’s airing of “The Battle For Number 10” falls short of a head-to-head debate between the two top contenders in the June 8 vote but may shed light on their policy differences.

May was heckled and laughed at by some members of the audience at Monday’s TV appearance when discussing her education policy, and when interviewer Jeremy Paxman asked whether the European Union would see her as a “blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire” after she softened her plans on old age care.

The format calls for each candidate to separately face questions from the audience and be interviewed by seasoned interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

After seeing the Conservative polling lead dwindle to single figures in the wake of the Conservative manifesto and subsequent furore over social care, Mrs May ditched her “strong and stable” mantra and attempted to shift the focus back to Brexit during the Sky and Channel 4 broadcast. “It’s about absolutely condemning what happened in Manchester”.

The Telegraph, perhaps unsurprisingly, takes a different stance suggesting that Mr Corbyn “ducked” a question on whether he would launch a drone strike, while the Times has a story about Mrs May’s plans to “woo” the working class and focusing on getting Labour and Ukip voters to turn to her party.

“You have openly supported the IRA in the past”, the audience member says.

“It’s not on anybody’s agenda, it’s certainly not on my agenda and, do you know what, I had a very nice chat with the Queen“, he said.

“We are doing the right thing in making a success of Brexit”, she said, vowing to maintain her reputation as a “bloody hard woman” during talks with European Union leaders if her party wins the election and keeps power.

“I would see my responsibility as our prime minister to contribute to a world of peace in the future”, he said.

He spoke as SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said her party was willing to enter a coalition in its bid for power.

Kevin Maguire described Mr Corbyn’s interaction with Mr Paxman by writing: “Corbyn adopting the tone with Paxo of a kindly neighbour explaining to the oddball next door why the bins must be put out on a Tuesday”.

May, who was at times heckled by the audience during the televised questioning, was asked by a serving policeman about “devastating” cuts to police numbers during her six-year tenure as interior minister.

Christina Rees said Mr Corbyn had been “brought up a lot on the doorstep to begin with” but had since “rallied the troops” and “motivated people”.

May’s words chimed with the recently published Conservative manifesto, stating that “no deal is better than a bad deal“.