May and Corbyn put on the spot in live TV grilling

Theresa May was left licking her wounds after Jeremy Paxman called her a “blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire” during their live TV clash.

She will say with Britain’s future prospects and prosperity depending on “getting Brexit right” there could be only one choice when it came to deciding who should lead the country into the negotiations.

May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared in what was billed as a debate although they were interviewed and answered questions from an audience separately.

Mr Corbyn said he has been vocal in opposing “executive control orders that are not subject to judicial oversight” as he defended his previous voting record on anti-terror measures.

But Mr Paxman drew applause for asking the Prime Minister why she and her spokespeople had promised on six occasions that there would not be a general election before 2020.

“She is pursuing Nigel Farage’s cold, mean-spirited, extreme Brexit agenda and starving our schools and hospitals with heartless cuts”.

Ms May was uncomfortable when she was challenged on her history of U-turns, on everything from calling an early election to a manifesto commitment on social care for older people.

The Tories were hoping to “avoid exposing the deficiencies of Theresa May to public scrutiny” by criticising the Labour leader, said Tom Watson, whose words were significant, given his own relationship with Mr Corbyn is often rancorous.

“That’s the timetable that has been set”, she told supporters at an event in London.

“There was a period of silence for everyone who died in Northern Ireland” at the commemoration he says.

“I’ve met pensioners who have said they don’t think they should get that winter fuel payment”, she said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn takes to the airwaves on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, after his grilling by Jeremy Paxman, hits the keyboard in a Mumsnet chat at noon, then heads to the BBC One Show sofa in the evening.

“And I think what we’re doing is ensuring we can have a sustainable solution for the long-term”. That meant being prepared to walk away; she would not accept a “deal at any price”.

With polls showing May is more trusted to deliver Brexit than Corbyn, she will look to keep the election debate tightly focused on the upcoming talks, seeking to recover from a backlash to her plans to make elderly voters pay more towards the cost of their old age care.

University of Strathclyde professor John Curtice, speaking to Reuters, said: “Theresa May is certainly the overwhelming favourite to win but crucially, we are in the territory now where how well she is going to win is uncertain”.

He said the reason that his beliefs in nuclear disarmament, abolition of the monarchy and nationalisation of banking were not in his manifesto was because he “was not a dictator” and that the party policies reflected wider consensus.