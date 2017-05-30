May and Corbyn trade barbs in run-up to British election

The second most popular, with just over a thousand retweets, was a viewer quoting Jeremy Paxman, who said European Union negotiators might think Theresa May was a “blow-hard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire”. “It does cost a lot to do it, the point I’m trying to make is that we’re making it universal so that we are in a position to make sure that every child gets it and those that can, at the moment get free places will continue to get them, those that have to pay won’t and we’ll collect the money through taxation, mainly through corporate taxation”.

A week and a half before the elections, the Labour party leader is condemned by his own party for visiting and taking part in wreath-laying ceremony in honor of terrorists.

Mr Corbyn and Theresa May were being questioned separately by studio audiences and interviewed by Jeremy Paxman, after the Prime Minister refused to go head-to-head with other party leaders in a debate.

On Mr Corbyn, he added: “In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let you down by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her”.

She acknowledged that numbers of police in England and Wales had fallen by around 20,000 but added: “What we had to do when we came into government in 2010 was to ensure that we were living within our means and that was very important because of the economic situation we had inherited”.

He also faced questions about his record of opposing British military interventions overseas, including the Falklands War.

She said there was “no single measure” to change immigration figures, describing it as a “constant work”.

A similar format between then-front runners David Cameron and Ed Miliband achieved an average of 2.9m in a slightly later time slot during the 2015 general election campaign.

Mr Corbyn, a committed republican, was asked by Jeremy Paxman on why abolishing the Monarchy was not in Labour’s manifesto.

When asked whether he would contemplate a scenario where Britain failed to strike an arrangement with the rest of the bloc, Jeremy Corbyn said: “There’s going to be a deal”. Acquaintances of bomber Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Manchester native of Libyan descent, warned authorities for years that he was a threat.

Since Monday was a holiday in Britain, the least committed voters probably will not have watched the full debate live – which might have given Corbyn an advantage – but instead will see highlights during news programs, amplifying the missteps and muting the overall impact of his performance.