May confronts Trump on intelligence concerns after leaks row

British police investigating the Manchester bomb attack on Monday that left 22 people dead have stopped sharing information with US authorities after a series of leaks to American media.

Police in Manchester have arrested three more men in connection with the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people, authorities said Wednesday, while local health officials have doubled the number of wounded in the blast. Police said that two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses.

“According to the current state of the investigations, the suspect transferred in Duesseldorf on his travels to Manchester”.

Providing an update into the investigation Thursday, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins addressed the leaks saying it’s distressing to the victims’ families.

The singer is “traumatized” after the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert on Monday, but she is more concerned about the victims, a Grande source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

In total, eight men, including Abedi’s older brother, and a woman have been arrested in a series of raids across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Thursday that it was “absolutely understandable” that the leaks to USA media had caused the victims’ families distress, but he would not comment on reports by British outlets suggesting intelligence sharing between the two allies would be reduced to some extent as a result.

They continue to investigate the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, and his suspected links to a wider extremist “network”.

On that call, he purportedly told his mother: “Forgive me”, said Ahmed bin Salem, a spokesman for Libya’s Special Deterrent Force.

He confirmed that another son, Ismail, aged 23, was arrested on Tuesday in Manchester.

He said he fled Tripoli in 1993 after Moammar Gadhafi’s security authorities issued an arrest warrant and eventually sought political asylum in Britain. He spent 25 years in Britain before returning to Libya in 2011 after Gaddafi was ousted and killed in the civil war.

Abedi’s movements just before the attack have also lent credence to the terror cell theory.

A Downing Street representative said the government “would not comment on leaks” when British journalists asked about the U.S. reports in a parliamentary briefing shortly before 4 p.m.

Information in so-called “IS Files” – a huge cache of documents obtained by “Sky News” – shows how an ISIS fighter called Raphael Hostey, from Moss Side in the south of Manchester, sponsored hundreds of terror recruits.

Armed police stand next to an ambulance at the Manchester Arena.

The Guardian newspaper in London said that Prime Minister Theresa May will confront U.S. President Donald Trump over the stream of leaks of crucial intelligence when the pair meet Thursday at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit meeting in Brussels.

Images published by The New York Times showed the remnants of the explosive device, detonator and backpack used by Salman Abedi in his attack at the exit of the Manchester Arena.