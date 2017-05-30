Mayor praises men slain after anti-Muslim rant

The men, who risked their lives while defending the two Muslim teens, have been hailed as “heroes” not only by Destinee Mangum, the 16-year-old who was travelling with her 17-year-old friend when the attack took place, but also by the whole community.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend, and the way we looked”, Mangum said in the clip you can see above.

A heart-shaped wreath covered with positive messages hangs on a traffic light pole at a memorial for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland, Ore, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A third man was also stabbed, but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Portland Mercury newspaper said Christian – who has been charged on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder – was a known white supremacist and right-wing extremist.

Veteran journalist Dan Rather wrote an open letter to Trump, which has been shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook, urging him to acknowledge the bravery of Namkai-Meche and John Best.

Meche’s sister, Ms Aurora Dachen, said on Facebook that her “heart feels empty” not only because of the loss of her brother, but because of “the cruel awakening that hate & judgement can cause someone to do such a thing”.

Best died at the scene, while Meche passed away in hospital.

He said he met Chase Robinson and Larry Blackwell, and the three men confronted the suspect, who turned on them with a knife. “He’s like, ‘You want some of me, you’re a snitch, come on after me, you want some of this?’ and started chasing me”, Hall said. He had graduated from Portland’s Reed College with a degree in economics previous year and had just begun his career working at an environmental consulting agency.

Ms Chloe Eudaly, a Portland commissioner, said Best worked for the city for more than two years and was “a valued member of our Bureau of Development Services team”. A GoFundMe account to pay for his medical bills showed a picture of him on a hospital bed with the visible neck wound that read: “Thank you for all the support”.

Dyjuana Hudson, a mother of one of the girls, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the man began a racial tirade as soon as he spotted the girls. However, Christian faces intimidation charges, the state equivalent of a hate crime.

“In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behaviour and some of the people that he was yelling at”, Simpson told The Oregonian.

The FBI is investigating the incident and will determine whether it should be categorized as a federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism. “You will always be our hero”.

“When the time comes, we will come forward”, her mother said.

“There is too much hatred in the world right now and far too much violence”. “He stood up for two young women and others he didn’t even know – all because he wanted to help”.