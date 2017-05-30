McCain on Kushner backchannel reports: ‘I don’t like it’

The latest reports in the Russian Federation matter said Mr Kushner spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. about setting up secret communications with Moscow during the presidential transition.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, Trump said.

In interviews Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he did not know if the reports are true.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, he said on ABC’s This Week.

Congressional Democrats demanded to hear directly from Kushner over allegations of the proposed secret back-channel, saying his security clearance may need to be revoked.

Kelly told “Fox News Sunday” there was nothing wrong with the Trump transition team trying to build relationships with the Russians as they prepared to take over the White House.

Contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials during the campaign coincided with what USA intelligence agencies concluded was a Kremlin effort through computer hacking, fake news and propaganda to boost Trump’s chances of winning the White House. “But I do think there ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, whether he was candid”.

“Any information flow into the government and then considered by the government, I won’t criticise that”, Mr Kelly said.

Administration officials close to President Donald Trump have been pushing Kushner to step aside while the FBI investigates meetings that Kushner he had with Russian figures during the transition period following the November election, The Hill reported. Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about facilitating sensitive discussions to explore the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it developed its Syria policy. Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned in February over undisclosed meetings with Russian officials, was present at the meeting.

Trump also has to decide soon on a Pentagon recommendation to add more US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation troops in Afghanistan, as well as boosting reinforcement for the beleaguered Afghan military.

The White House disclosed the meeting only in March, playing down its significance. The White House cancelled a presidential trip to Iowa in the coming days and was putting together a damage-control plan to expand the President’s legal team, reorganise his communications staff and wall off a scandal that has jeopardised his agenda and now threatens to engulf his family.

However, a former head of the US National Security Agency harshly condemned Mr Kushner’s alleged effort to set up a secret communications line. Cory Booker, N.J., said the reported Kushner meeting needs additional probing. “I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere”. So one is this administration not talking about our values, cozying up to authoritarian leaders.

Last week, the Arizona lawmaker said investigations into allegations of ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation were reaching “Watergate size and scale”.

Kelly rejected the idea that such a back channel of communication with Russian officials would be damaging to US security interests.

Since he came into office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration at press leaks coming from the White House or the U.S. intelligence agencies, and in February he said that he had ordered an investigation of those “criminal” acts and that those responsible for the leaks would pay a big “price”.