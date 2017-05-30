McCain weighs in on Kushner’s reported request for Russian Federation back channel

And that Kushner is now a focus of the federal investigation into the Trump campaign now being run by former FBI director Robert Mueller.

The New York Times and Washington Post said he wanted to use Russian facilities to avoid U.S. interception of discussions with Moscow.

There has been no absolute denial from the White House, but Trump tweeted Saturday morning that “many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”.

Saying it was “very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”, Trump also complained about leaks believed to have come from U.S. intelligence sources regarding the suicide bombing in Manchester earlier this week in which 22 people were killed.

Staffers, employees and others within the Trump White House regularly pass information anonymously to the press regarding the behaviors and actions of Trump and his closest aides. “So no, I would not be concerned about it”.

The reports about Kushner come as he is being investigated as part of the FBI’s probe into ties between Trump’s team and Russian Federation. They settled their children into new schools and a new home in DC’s posh Kalorama neighborhood, just two miles from the White House, and around the corner from the Obamas. “It appears – and again, it’s an appearance – that it fits into a pattern of back channel conversations, failure to disclose these communications with the Russians and that’s the problem right now I think for the Trump administration”, Jacobs said.

Rep. Adam Schiff described the reports as “very concerning”.

“Everybody that got killed was related to him, except the deputy”, said Johnny Hall Sr., a longtime member of the New Zion Union M.B. Church in Bogue Chitto, not far from the initial crime scene, where he said Godbolt also was a member. He added: “Ultimately we’re going to want Mr Kushner to come before the committee and I fully expect that to happen”.

And, there is no sign that Trump has sidelined him, as the president told The New York Times, “Jared is doing a great job for the country”.

Obama director of national intelligence James Clapper, meanwhile, told NBC Kushner’s reported attempt to initiate back channel talks with Moscow “certainly arouses your concern about what is going on, given [that] Russian Federation, at least for my money, is our primary adversary”. “So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner”. He instead called for a review to determine whether Kushner was being truthful when he applied for his clearance to serve in the White House.

Schiff said that if he had confirmation of the allegations, Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

Republicans, meanwhile, downplayed the reports about Kushner – with Sen.

The Senate and House Intelligence committees also are investigating, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges. “We’re chasing our tails as a nation when it comes to the Russians”, Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN.

“I’m devastated. It don’t seem like it’s real”, Mitchell said shortly after the arrest of Godbolt, his stepson-in-law. “The whole story line is suspicious”.