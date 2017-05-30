Meet Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus – the new World Health Organization chief

Namibia Wednesday joined the rest of Africa and the wider worldwide community to congratulate and welcome Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebrysus as the new Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).The Ethiopian national is the first African to lead the United Nations global health agency in its nearly 70-year history. On a personal note, Tedros has worn different hats including that of Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Minister (2012-2016) and Health Minister (2005-2012).

In January, WHO’s executive board interviewed the candidates and selected three of the six candidates to be put up for election by the Assembly.

This is the first time an African has been appointed as World Health Organization director-general.

Ghebrysus was voted in on Tuesday in Geneva during a closed door session of the World Health Assembly by health ministers from 186 United Nations member countries, who cast their votes in secret.

As Ethiopia’s health minister, he turned around an ailing system and led a reform of the country’s health section creating 3500 medical centers and increased the medical workforce by 38,000 – the vast majority of them women.

According to his bio, he has also served as chair of the Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; as chair of the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership Board; and as co-chair of the Board of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

“The world’s most powerful health agency needs a leader who advocates for gender equality and sexual and reproductive health and rights as a net positive for all. I believe the global commitment to sustainable development – enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals – offers a unique opportunity to address the social, economic and political determinants of health and improve the health and wellbeing of people everywhere”, said Dr. Tedros in a campaign statement. The Secretary shared his vision for the WHO as a place that can attract the most talented individuals from around the world with state-of-the-art expertise to advance the WHO’s mission of enhancing the public health – including defeating diseases like polio – as well as addressing potential and actual health emergencies.

Ghebreyesus will succeed outgoing World Health Organization boss Margaret Chan who has been Director General since 2007.

Tedros will begin his five-year term on July 1, 2017.