Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor the fallen

There’s a saying that goes “The flag does not fly because the wind moves passed it, it flies from the last breath of each military member who has died protecting it”.

On the first Decoration Day, future President General James Garfield spoke at Arlington National Cemetery and 5,000 people gathered to decorate the graves of the 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried there.

As we come together to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day, the American Legion is working to recruit younger veterans.

“These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor – and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror”.

So let us never forget the fearless men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice when they laid down their lives for the cost of freedom.

What are you doing for Memorial Day? Veterans are thanked for their services to the United States on Veterans Day. Many of you have the day off.

Although Memorial Day pays homage to the courageous people who perished fighting for their country, it also is an opportunity to recognize the military men and women and their families who continue to work to ensure the freedom of Americans.

The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day, which was first used in 1882.

Then-President Bill Clinton signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act on December 28, 2000, and designated 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day as a National Moment of Remembrance.

Over the years the day has also become a time when Americans spend time with their families as the summer travel season begins.

Many people will head to cemeteries to place flowers and other decorations on the graves of loved ones who are no longer with us.

Throughout Iowa, many communities will observe Memorial Day according to local custom and tradition.

To that end, the National Moment of Remembrance encourages all to share a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day in honor of those who have given up their lives.

