Memorial Day services in Durango draw crowds

This difference is one of the reasons local father and Chief Petty Officer Michael Larson chose to take his family to the Jacksonville National Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Service. It wasn’t until 1967, however, that federal law officially named it “Memorial Day”. “But this is the reason for the holiday”. Our brothers in arms are here today with us. And more names are added each year when Vietnam veterans pass away – three more in 2016. Paul did not announce when he hopes the memorial will be placed. “We merely need to feel the warmth of the sun on this attractive day to remember them looking down on us and what they gave us”.

“The ceremony is meant to encourage participation”, Meyer said.

“As you can see from the crowd and the people participating in the parade, it is the Hibernians, the Knights of Columbus, it’s the community, it’s the churches”.

American Legion Commander Kyl Andrews spoke of “A Mother’s Pain”, reading from the last line of a poem titled “The Raindrops on Your Old Tin Hat”, by John Hunter Wickersham, 2nd Lieutenant in the 353rd Infantry 89 division, who died after being wounded, advancing on the enemy in the War of 1918.

She said it’s also important to keep in mind the military personnel who are now in service, the “new generation of defenders”. And it was such an eye-opener for them, because it’s just something that veterans don’t, we don’t talk about that.

It kicked off in Sackets Harbor with a parade and turned into a day of remembering.

The day began as Decoration Day in May 1868, when people would show up at national cemeteries to freshen up flowers at the graves and pray, and then was nationally established as Memorial Day in 1971.

Is Memorial Day a celebration?

Standing in camouflage uniforms at the entrance to Riverside Cemetery, the Vietnam Veterans of America members prepared to join the color guards from area veterans organizations in ceremonies Monday, May 29, honoring those who served in the nation’s military – and all-too-often – sacrificed their lives.

It would remain on that exact date for nearly 100 years.

Memorial Day events were organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, The Vietnam Veterans Association, the Girl Scouts of America, the Durango Karate Club and other local volunteers.