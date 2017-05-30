Memorial Day Walk of Honor remembers the fallen

Memorial Day events were organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, The Vietnam Veterans Association, the Girl Scouts of America, the Durango Karate Club and other local volunteers.

Unlike Veterans Day, which is when we honor those who have served our country and are still with us, Memorial Day is the day we remember those who died in the service of this nation. Memorial Day has become most commonly associated as the opening day of summer.

“It’s not about Memorial Day sales or Barbeque or spending time at the beach, the day is to give back a little bit for those who have secured the freedoms we enjoy in America, ” said Officer Larson. The holiday, originally known as Decoration Day, was originally dedicated to veterans of the Civil War, which ended 52 years ago, in 1865.

The monument is dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.

American Legion Commander Joel Warren sponsored five of the 31 flags in honor of Vietnam veterans, who no longer have family members to remember them.

Some shared personal stories about how war affected their lives. He said that the day is set aside to remember those who have served, those who are serving and those who didn’t return home.

He said 18 of the 58,300 American soldiers who died in Vietnam were from West Hartford.

State Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso (D-Port Washington), an Italian immigrant, recalled waiting as a child for USA soldiers to liberate the town where his family lived from the Nazi German army.

Denny Craycraft, the organizer of the event, said they have raised funds to erect five pillars representing the Belding veterans who were lost and two of the Greenville men. Bott said the memorial had been vandalized after someone used the rocks that were part of the memorial to damage the marker bearing the names of all the veterans buried in the cemetery.

“My father in law was a World War II vet in Korea and they deserve it”.

But is there a disconnect between the older and the younger generation?

“We will persevere until victory is won”, he said. This dispute was settled in 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson and Congress, and was decided that the birthplace of Memorial Day was Waterloo, NY.

“The ceremony is meant to encourage participation”, Meyer said.