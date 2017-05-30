Merkel Being Honest With US About Policies

PM Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Meseberg, Germany, on Monday.

Merkel sent shockwaves through Washington and London by saying on Sunday that Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the United States under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners.

“The times when we could fully count on others, they are now to a certain extent over”.

Speaking over the weekend at an event in Bavaria, Ms Merkel had stressed the need for friendly relations with the US, Britain and Russian Federation, but added: “We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”. “All I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”.

Characteristically, Schulz has taken a more direct tone in his criticism than the soft-spoken Merkel, calling Trump’s policies “un-American” in late January.

Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper stated that Sunday’s comments showed “Merkel no longer regards the U.S. as reliable”.

Mrs Merkel is on the campaign trail ahead of elections in September.

Earlier, in Saudi Arabia, President Trump confirmed the largest United States arms deal in American history, worth $110-B over the next decade and including ships, tanks and anti-missile systems. “They were clear and comprehensible”.

Merkel warns Trump he risks isolating the U.S.

.

Merkel hosts a G20 summit in Hamburg in early July. He said Trump’s administration, for example, was unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

But the G7 summit showed that this strategy may not work.

Those putting on “national blinkers” on matters of worldwide sustainability were going about things the wrong way, she said.

“India has been seeking reform of the UN Security Council for quite some time.There is an urgent need to expand the Security Council”, he said, adding that India has all the credentials to become a permanent member in an expanded Security Council.

“She feels there is a turning point – trans-Atlantic relations won’t be the relations we’ve seen over the last decades”, Tempel said. “She is testing the waters for a more forthcoming policy towards France”. Modi and Merkel will also meet top businessmen from India and Germany with the aim to further strengthen trade and investment ties.

Trump’s first visit to Europe was deeply disturbing to the Germans, according to several officials. But European leaders were infuriated by his refusal to explicitly endorse Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation charter, which states that an attack on one member of the military alliance is viewed as an attack on all and requires a collective defensive response.

Trump did not hold a news conference after the summit but later tweeted that he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord this week.

At the G7 summit, beyond policy issues, Trump’s shoving of the Montenegrin prime minister and macho handshakes with Macron deepened the scepticism.

Merkel described the climate discussion in Sicily as “very dissatisfying”.

Mr Trump campaigned on a platform of trade protectionism, nationalism and scepticism about multilateralism and climate change – all issues on which most European leaders disagree with him. Axios reported Sunday that Trump has told confidants that he is planning to renege on the agreement.