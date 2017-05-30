Merkel: Europe ‘can no longer rely on allies’ after Trump and Brexit

Yet, it was expected that Barack Obama would be awarded a rock-star welcome in Berlin when he appeared with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

In China and India, Merkel saw the possibility of a partnership in favour of action to slow climate change and to promote free trade, noted Handelsblatt, the newspaper of Germany’s business elite.”After the disappointing G7 summit, the German chancellor is turning her hopes for free trade and climate protection to India and China”, the paper wrote on its front page on Monday.

Although Merkel didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, her blunt remarks followed a bruising series of meetings with Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Belgium and then at the G-7 gathering in Italy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she remains a “committed trans-Atlanticist” who wants strong ties with the us, even as she renewed her warning that reliable relations with her country’s closest post-World War II ally may be a thing of the past. “But we must know, we have to fight for our own future”, she said.

Though she arched her eyebrows in surprise at that remark, Merkel continued to grin and bear it. They are based on conversations with German and European officials, who declined to be named.

Polls show the chancellor is on track to secure a fourth term in the September elections.

President Trump and Angela Merkel at the G7 summit. “They were clear and comprehensible”. Merkel has supported higher spending despite the political risks.

The relationship between Merkel and Trump contrasts with the warm ties between her and former USA president Barack Obama – who last week travelled to Berlin to attend a key Protestant conference. His daughter Ivanka, freshly installed as the First Daughter in charge of women’s empowerment, accepted Merkel’s invitation to attend a summit in Berlin devoted to that very issue.

“We can reassure Mrs Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security to keep us all safe from the terrorists overseas and those that are trying to be nurtured in our country”, she said.

Merkel says Europe can’t always trust the US and United Kingdom going forward.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said. “She is testing the waters for a more forthcoming policy towards France“. British Prime Minister Theresa May has also tried to maintain ties – though that’s in part because she needs partners as she leads her country out of the European Union.

Merkel’s comments were similar to some she made shortly before Trump’s inauguration in January.

“The Trump administration wants to terminate climate agreements, wants to enforce military action in crisis regions and won’t allow people from certain religious circles to enter the U.S.”, Gabriel added. “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”