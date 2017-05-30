Merkel: Europe can no longer rely on allies

Merkel said the climate discussion during the summit “was very hard, not to say unsatisfactory”.

The German chancellor spoke following the G7 summit, in which leaders failed to agree unanimously on climate change after USA president Donald Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back a key climate accord.

Trump has refused to endorse the Paris climate agreement, and has said he wants a 35% import tax on BMWs assembled in Mexico to encourage manufacturers to move to the U.S. On Thursday, he told EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk, “The Germans are bad, very bad“, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Mr Trump has previously pledged to abandon the Paris deal, and expressed doubts about climate change.

The German leader received a minute-long ovation for her comments, which came as she seeks to whip up voter support ahead of September elections.

G7 leaders, from left, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, pose for a family photo at the Ancient Greek Theater of Taormina, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Italy.

The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics. “I’ve experienced that in the last few days”, Merkel told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern Germany.

Speaking on the campaign trail after contentious summit meetings in Belgium and Italy, Ms. Merkel said: “The times in which we could rely fully on others, they are somewhat over”.

The belief in shared values has been shattered by the Trump administration,  said Stephan Bierling, an expert on transatlantic relations at Germanys University of Regensburg. “It’s as if he is still trying to win a campaign”. (Face the Nation mentioned that “some not-so-happy allies were left questioning the president’s commitment to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and a global pact on climate change” but did not mention Merkel’s comments.) NY Times correspondent Binyamin Appelbaum demonstrated how comments like Merkel’s could and should shape media coverage of Trump’s recent visit – something the Sunday shows failed to deliver to their viewers.

Moreover, in separate talks in Brussels, Trump described German trade practices as “bad, very bad” and complained that Germany, Europe’s largest economy, sells too many cars to the US.

She’s also dealing with Britain’s decision previous year to depart the European Union.

“It became clear at the G7, when there was no agreement with the United States of America, how long and rocky this path would be”, Merkel said at a conference on sustainable development.