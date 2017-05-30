Merkel insists Europe can still count on ally across the Atlantic

Merkel also emphasized the continued need for friendly relations with the US and others, and spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the chancellor is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Modi is to hold a private meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her country resort of Schloss Meseberg on Monday evening. President Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “The West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker”, Gabriel said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He warned that European nations had to take a stand against Trump’s attempted ban on refugees – or else those countries, too, will start faltering.

“We Europeans must fight for more climate protection, fewer weapons and against religious (fanaticism), otherwise the Middle East and Africa will be further destabilised”, Gabriel said. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders who were confident they had agreed with the US on a commitment to burden-sharing found themselves on the receiving end of the president’s ire at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Gabriel’s rage came the day after Merkel hinted Trump’s brusque behavior on his foreign trip last week showed her the United States she knew is over.

Merkel will have more opportunities to take the world stage as she prepares to host a Group of 20 summit in Hamburg in July. On the German side, Merkel had recently said, “The times when we could rely on the other have passed”.

At the climate conference in Berlin, Merkel reiterated that the G-7 discord over the Paris agreement was “very unsatisfying”, but said that six of the seven global powers “expressed their firm decisiveness to support and implement” the accord. “We are and remain close partners”, she said of the USA and Germany, “but we also know that we Europeans really must take our destiny into our own hands”. “Europe must play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace”, he said.

Speaking to the country’s leading business daily, Modi struck a warning note against moves towards protectionism and called for Europe to ensure that the global economy “remains open for worldwide trade and free flow of investment and people”.

U.S. -German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Seibert said.