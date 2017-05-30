Merkel Says Europe Can No Longer Rely On Others

“Where Germany can help, Germany will help, because Germany can only do well if Europe is doing well”, she declared.

But Merkel’s own, carefully chosen words, arguing that times of dependency were “somewhat” in the past, indicate that the pro-American chancellor’s view is one that could yet be revised. On Sunday she said Germany and Europe wanted friendly relations with the United States and UK as well as with other regional powers, such as Russian Federation.

The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs Merkel said, adding: “We Europeans have to take our destiny into our own hands“. “Those who do not oppose this U.S. policy are guilty”, Gabriel noted.

Trump campaigned on a platform of trade protectionism, nationalism and skepticism about multilateralism and climate change-all issues on which most European leaders disagree with him.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel toasts with a beer during a campaign event of the German Christian Social Union party at the Truderinger Festwoche festival week Sunday in Munich. Other areas where the German Chancellor expressed disappointment include Mr. Trump’s position on trade, Russian Federation and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Instead, by most European accounts he strained them even more.

Six nations at the summit in Sicily – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Great Britain – backed the climate accord. They were frustrated because they had to go over questions that they thought were settled long ago.

In response to Merkel’s comments, the United Kingdom said it would be a “strong partner” to Germany.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying…” He said that he would help the European bloc on its economic woes.

Trump, a business tycoon who had done no work in governance or diplomacy before he became the US’s president, and his coterie have in the past indicated an interest in the collapse of the European Union as a politico-economic bloc.

Juergen Hardt, the German government’s coordinator for transatlantic policies, said Trump’s administration was irritating foreign allies.”Never before has there been so much uncertainty about the political course, and so many contradictions in the president’s statements, four months after the inauguration of a new US president”, Hardt told Reuters.”That weakens America and irritates its partners”, said Hardt, the foreign policy expert in parliament for Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats.

Trump tweeted later that he would make a final decision next week, and the United States took a separate stance on climate from the other nations in the official G7 communique. He also did not make a commitment on dealing with the aggression being shown by Russian Federation.