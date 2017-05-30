BERLIN-Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Europe’s most influential leader, has concluded, after three days of trans-Atlantic meetings, that the United States of President Donald J. Trump is not the reliable partner her country and the Continent have automatically depended on in the past.

“We Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands“, Merkel said, while also stressing the importance of maintaining friendly relations with the two nations, as well as other countries, “even with Russian Federation”.

The chancellor had just returned from a G7 summit which wound up Saturday without a deal between the United States and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015 Paris climate accords. On top of this, Trump urged Germany to spend more on defense, pointing to Germany’s trade surplus against the U.S.as he pledged during the presidential election.But Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said that his boss had not meant to start a wave of Trump-bashing.”I’ve never seen her in 12 years give up on anything”, she said.

Juergen Hardt, the German government’s coordinator for transatlantic policies, said Trump’s administration was irritating foreign allies.”Never before has there been so much uncertainty about the political course, and so many contradictions in the president’s statements, four months after the inauguration of a new US president”, Hardt told Reuters.”That weakens America and irritates its partners”, said Hardt, the foreign policy expert in parliament for Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats.

Earlier the German leader had described the “six against one” discussion about the Paris Accord during the G7 summit in Sicily as “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.

Most concerning was Mr Trump’s vow to make a final decision on the Paris climate change agreement “next week” – a measure which 195 nations have already agreed upon before his election.

Echoing Merkel’s speech on European Union self-reliance, he said: “This is really about making sure Europe is in charge of its own affairs, but, at the same time, Europe is open to the world and we remain always ready to engage”.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the Chancellor remained committed to strong trans-Atlantic relations, but her suggestion after meetings with Mr Trump, that Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S., “speaks for itself”.

At the Sunday campaign event, Merkel said that Europeans would continue to work in friendship with the USA, the United Kingdom and others wherever possible, including Russian Federation, but stressed her view that Europeans must be self-reliant.

At the end of the summit, leaders of all G7 nations except the US expressed their support for the climate agreement in the final communiqué.

Schulz, who was once the president of the European Parliament, voiced “outrage” over Trump’s treatment of Merkel, calling it “unacceptable”.

“Europe is the answer”, Martin Schulz said.

Speaking at a campaign event held in a Bavarian beer tent, Merkel suggested that the G7 summit in Italy that ended Saturday had served as something of a wakeup call. “But it doesn’t work when dealing with allies”, she said. “That means there are so far no signs whether the United States of America will remain in the Paris agreement or not”. But it seems that Mrs. Merkel has decided that standing up for the European Union will only strengthen her chances of winning another term in September.