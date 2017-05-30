Merkel says European Union nations must ‘take destiny into own hands’

US President Donald Trump is “wide open” on whether to continue US support for the Paris climate accord, Defence Secretary James Mattis says.

Angela Merkel has suggested Germany and Europe can no longer rely on the U.S. under Donald Trump.

The senator said during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that it would be an issue for the USA if Trump did not reaffirm the country’s previous commitment to the accord, made under former president Barack Obama in 2015.

Over the weekend, Trump said in a tweet he would make a decision on the Paris accord sometime this week. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is among those advocating for the U.S.to stay with the deal, said this past week that Trump wouldn’t decide on the issue until he returns to the U.S. The delay provided opportunity for G-7 leaders and Pope Francis to press Trump to honor the U.S.’s environmental commitments.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, Merkel told reporters. “He will make a decision this week”.

The landmark climate deal was signed by 195 countries in Paris in December 2016 and came into force 11 months later.

G7 leaders went on to blame the USA for the failure to reach an agreement on climate change, in an unusually frank statement which read: “The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics”.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham has questioned Donald Trump’s views on climate change being a hoax, and suggested the president should commit to the Paris climate deal.

“We had a situation of six members, or seven if you want to add in the European Union, standing against one”, Merkel said.

Most reports out of this week’s G7 summit saw Trump at odds with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Although Trump made it clear during the campaign and in multiple conversations before his overseas trip that he favored withdrawal, he has been known to abruptly change his mind – and often floats notions to gauge the reaction of friends and aides.

“He came here to learn”, Cohn said at the summit.