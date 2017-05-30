Speaking at a campaign rally in a beer tent in Munich on Sunday, Merkel offered a glimpse of her world view after Trump’s nine-day trip, during which he hectored the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) allies for not spending enough on defence, called Germany’s trade surplus “very bad“, and brought the USA to the brink of exiting the global Paris climate accord.

He declined to say whether Juncker thought USA president Donald Trump would uphold the Paris Agreement on slowing global warming, but he said Juncker’s meeting with Trump last week, which covered trade and climate, had been “constructive” and “amicable”.

A day after she had suggested that Germany and Europe could no longer rely on the United States under the leadership of Mr Trump, there was a doubling down on the German Chancellor’s comments.

France’s Le Monde newspaper said: “During this visit, President Trump maintained his line ‘America First, ‘ refusing to take a step to improve U.S”. “We will stop this”.

“The U.S.is now paying much more than any other nations”, said Trump. She added that it’s time for Europe to stand on its own.

Trump’s ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” slogan was interpreted by many of his followers as the idea that we would make America great again by slaying political correctness, by bringing back jobs, by keeping undocumented workers from entering our country, from showing the mainstream media who’s boss.

At the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit on Thursday, Trump intensified his accusations that allies were not spending enough on defence and warned of more attacks such as this week’s Manchester bombing unless the alliance did more to stop militants.

The president arrived back at the White House on Saturday night after a nine day trip overseas. “He’s fully committed”, Spicer told reporters. But Trump has earlier questioned that provision-at least in the case of nations that are behind in their payments-and Europe hoped that he would state his commitment to that key article. That’s being taken as a criticism of Trump, but I suspect Trump would agree with her. “Hard work but big results!”

“Just returned from Europe”.

But Merkel apparently thought differently.

“Merkel’s comments today are a reminder that Trump’s failures are, while he’s president, also America’s failure, and damage America”, the conservative Trump critic William Kristol, who edits the Weekly Standard magazine, wrote on Twitter.

Former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, also a frequent Trump critic, was more blunt.

Since 1945, the supreme strategic goal in Europe of the USSR and then Russian Federation was the severing of the US-German alliance.

“We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”, Merkel said at an event in Bavaria, in comments carried by The Independent.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who once called global warming a hoax, refused to go along with his six counterparts in reaffirming their support for the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit the rise in global temperatures. The U.S. wants to protect its own and is not willing to interpose in overseas issues. Others say the USA should stay in the accord in order to shape the debate over climate change and avoid diplomatic problems associated by withdrawal. “Here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the USA will remain in the Paris accord or not”, she added.