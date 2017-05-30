Merkel spokesman: Germany still seeking stronger United States ties

So Ms Merkel carries considerable weight and, when she warns Europe that it will need to look increasingly to its own structures and resources to secure its future prosperity and security, she will be heeded.

“Of course she will continue to work with Trump wherever possible, fully aware of Europe’s dependence on U.S. deterrence and of the fact that nothing big can achieved in Europe’s neighbourhood or on a global scale without the USA”, he wrote on Facebook.

Steffen Seibert, the German chancellor’s spokesman, insisted today that his boss was speaking as a “deeply convinced transatlanticist” by calling for an end to German complacency when it comes to the country’s relationship with the United States.

“They are a firm pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue to work to strengthen these relations”, he said, adding that Merkel had said before that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

“Because transatlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences“, Seibert added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Berlin is still committed to strengthening trans-Atlantic relations after Merkel suggested Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S. Angela Merkel, so far as can be judged, is cruising towards a fourth consecutive term as Chancellor, having made the historic decision to permit one million Syrian refugees to come to Germany. In a tweet, she said that Obama had also damaged USA alliances by “calling our reliability into question”, but went on to say that “Trump has damaged them more”.

“With change comes insecurity, skepticism. and, not infrequently, the glorification of the supposedly good old days”, Merkel said.

At the G7 Summit last week, leaders, including Merkel, failed to convince Trump to commit to stay in the Paris climate deal. “A stronger cooperation of European countries on all levels is the answer to Donald Trump“, Schulz told the public broadcaster ARD.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest U.S. arms deal in American history, worth $110 billion over the next decade and including ships, tanks and anti-missile systems.

Germany’s top diplomat Sigmar Gabriel on Monday released harsh words on the United States, saying U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies have weakened the West. The summit included leaders of the US, UK, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, and Italy, and Merkel characterized the discussions as “six against one”. He said Trump’s administration, for example, was unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

“I do see it as a culmination of a conversation the chancellor started with her congratulations and warning to the president when he was elected”. She also had to intervene this month with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels to settle a dispute over visits to German troops stationed in Turkey.

"We must show that we will not make small concessions, even symbolic ones", Macron told France's Journal du Dimanche in remarks published Sunday.

