Merkel Throws Subtle Shade At Trump

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Mr Trump’s actions had “weakened” the West, and his “short-sighted” policies had hurt the interests of the EU.

Her comments came after Trump said during the G-7 meeting he needed more time to decide if the U.S. would continue backing the Paris climate deal, which has frustrated European diplomats.

The days that Europe could completely rely on others are “over to a certain extent”, Merkel warned at a rally in a packed Bavarian beer tent, Reuters reports. “All I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands“. “Those who have not denied this US policy are also complicit”.

In what may signal a deepening rift in the United States’ relationship with Germany, a German official has accused Trump of endangering peace in Europe.

Europe “must take its fate into its own hands” in the face of a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency, Angela Merkel has said. He said Trump’s administration, for example, was unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

“Precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly”.

Richard Haas, president of the influential Council on Foreign Relations and a veteran American diplomat, described Merkel’s comments as a “watershed” in relations between the two allies.

By Monday a spokesman for the German Chancellor said she was still “deeply committed” to Germany’s relationship with the US, but maintained she would not hold back from offering a critical view when necessary.

“The Trump administration wants to terminate climate agreements, wants to enforce military action in crisis regions and won’t allow people from certain religious circles to enter the U.S.”, he said.

On a previous leg of his first trip overseas as president, Trump had repeated past criticism of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies for failing to meet the defensive alliance’s military spending commitment of two percent of GDP.

At the Sunday campaign event, Merkel said that Europeans would continue to work in friendship with the USA, the United Kingdom and others wherever possible, including Russian Federation, but stressed her view that Europeans must be self-reliant.

“The chancellor’s words stand on their own – they were clear and comprehensible”, her spokesman, Mr Steffen Seibert, told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding: “It was a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist who spoke”.

Despite the tense relations with the U.S. and UK, Merkel added that Europe’s move towards self-reliance should be carried out “of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that works”.

On the election trail, Mr Trump called climate change science a hoax, and suggested he would pull out of the agreement, as he believed it was bad for business.

The political gulf across the Atlantic is giving Merkel an opening to strengthen the European Union ahead of Brexit and to boost her stature as she runs for a fourth term.