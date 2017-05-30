Merkel urged the European Union to take destiny into their own hands

After the summit, Ms Merkel called the climate talks “very hard, if not to say, very unsatisfactory”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated that Europe can no more rely on the United States’ company under its new president, Donald Trump, and that the continent has to take independent stands.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said that Europe should take its fate in its own hands, suggesting that it cannot rely on the United States anymore after. In a news conference at the end of the G7 conference, Macron took a glass-half-full approach, saying he believed, overall, that despite Trump’s earlier hostile language toward North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, multilateralism was intact and there was a shared vision in a number of areas.

But Seibert also took the opportunity to stress that Merkel remained “a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Merkel, who is seeking a fourth term in elections in September, made her comments at Munich in a packed Bavarian beer tent during a campaign event.

“My impression was that Chancellor Merkel really spoke her truth after spending the prior few days with President Trump”, she said.

-German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Seibert said.Merkel emphasized the need for continued friendly relations with the United States of America and Britain and also stressed the importance of being good neighbors “wherever that is possible, including with Russian Federation, but also with others”.The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs Merkel said.

“But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans”, Merkel said.

But it was US President Donald Trump’s refusal to confirm US support for the Paris climate change agreement or NATO’s Article 5 during summits in Europe last week that likely caused the Chancellor the most consternation.

“Being dependable does not mean being a pushover Mrs Merkel, it means doing what we believe to be right for our country, and by extension, the world”. Despite Merkel’s suggestion that European nations were on their own to push forward into the future, Trump declared the trip a “great success” for America on his Twitter account.

Richard Haas, president of the influential Council on Foreign Relations and a veteran American diplomat, described Merkel’s comments as a “watershed” in relations between the two allies.