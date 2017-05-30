Merkel: US relations important, but must also look elsewhere

Her foreign minister, a political rival, upped the rhetoric Monday by declaring that with Trump’s policies, “the West has become smaller”.

Ms. Merkel was responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to the United Nations climate change accord this far, his insistence on more contributions from other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partners, as well as Britain’s exit from the European Union.

On the German side, Merkel had recently said, “The times when we could rely on the other have passed”.

To which she added that “we have to fight for our own destiny”. Thanks to a quirk of scheduling, before she met Trump in Brussels last week, she spent a morning with former US president Barack Obama, who is still broadly admired in Germany.

But Almut Möller, Head of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office and Senior Policy Fellow, believes Merkel’s latest remarks should be taken in a more modest light. “Trump accelerates it, but it was to be expected”. “The figures speak for themselves”, she said.

Trump’s run-ins with Merkel at the back-to-back summits injected the USA president into the German campaign ahead of the country’s September 24 election. “Our cooperation in areas like renewable energy is gaining momentum”, Modi said in Berlin. “Particularly in view of the complexity of global contexts, a wish for simple answers spreads”.

Asked about the comments, May said it was right for the rest of the bloc to look at its future but made it clear that Britain wanted to remain a key partner.

“Europe is the answer, and stronger cooperation between the European countries at all levels is the answer to Donald Trump“, Schulz said on ARD public television.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest U.S. arms deal in American history, worth $110 billion over the next decade and including ships, tanks and anti-missile systems.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to blame for the way she has allowed US President Donald Trump to treat her, suggests her rival in the upcoming election. With a nuclear deterrent which has proved irrelevant in every conflict since the Second World War, and which is in any case highly dependent on America, Britain has only its much denuded conventional armed forces and intelligence services to see off threats at home and overseas.

“Those of you who have reported on the chancellor for a long time will know how important German-American relations are to her”, he told the news conference. His Germany visit, which he described as a “new chapter” in bilateral relations, will begin with a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel at her country retreat of Schloss Meseberg.

At the G7 summit, the six other nations were at odds with Trump on climate change and migration.

Germany is the largest trade partner for India in the European Union (EU) and one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

When Trump was inaugurated in January, Merkel had told the billionaire and former reality TV show star that cooperation would be on the basis of shared democratic values.

“I’ve never seen her in 12 years give up on anything”, she said.

In a poll conducted in February, 78 percent of Germans said they were “very concerned” about Trump’s policies – nearly 20 percent more than those who were anxious about the politics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.