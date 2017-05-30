Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners

If her party is successful in German elections later this year, Merkel would stand for a fourth term as Chancellor. On Sunday, she commented that complete reliance on allies is no longer possible for Europe. But Merkel’s own, carefully chosen words, arguing that times of dependency were “somewhat” in the past, indicate that the pro-American chancellor’s view is one that could yet be revised.

Mrs Merkel said she wanted friendly relations with both countries as well as Russian Federation but Europe now had to “fight for its own destiny”. The leader from the USA has criticized some of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies during the meeting.

In its final communique from the summit, the leaders were forced to admit this fact, saying that “the United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics”.

Ms. Merkel was speaking on her campaign trail in Munich.

The German foreign minister was more explicit than Merkel.

Rapturous applause greeted her fiery calls for Europeans to fight for their own destiny.

The G7 summit included representatives from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union. They were frustrated because they had to go over questions that they thought were settled long ago. Both the leaders will then address the India-Germany Business Summit.

In Vienna, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was asked whether hard political relations between Europe and the United States were causing any downside risk for the world economy.

Merkel would not have made her remarks before Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French election earlier this month, German officials said. He said that he would help the European bloc on its economic woes. Right now, Europe and the United States are heading in different directions on major issues.

“But we must fight for our future ourselves”.

“And so all I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands”, she said, according to the dpa news agency.

