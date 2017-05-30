Armed police officers stand outside the Manchester Arena, where USA singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, northern England, May 22, 2017.

He returned to the United Kingdom from Libya just days before exploding a homemade bomb packed with metal bolts and screws, carried in a rucksack, murdering 22 people after the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May.

As reported by The Hill on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation previously informed United Kingdom intelligence service MI5 about Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old Manchester bomber who detonated himself in the lobby of a performance venue on May 22 following a pop concert, killing 22 – including many children – and injuring 116.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 22 people died.

As the security services faced growing questions over the failure to prevent Abedi from killing 22 people in the Manchester Arena, Amber Rudd said that whether there were “signals” that were not picked up on would be examined.

Abedi had been examined by security service case officers in the past, but by last Monday was one of a pool of 20,000 one-time Islamist jihadi suspects.

Asked during an interview on BBC whether some of the group were still at large, Rudd said: “Potentially”.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses and an address there was being searched.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suitcase. Seven children were among the dead in what was the most costly terror attack to hit Britain since the 7/7 bombings in 2005.

As of Monday evening, British investigators had not determined whether Abedi built the bomb he used, a British counterterrorism official told CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank. “Until the operation is complete, we can’t be entirely sure that it is closed”.

Abedi was known to British security services before the bombing, the government has said, but Rudd declined to comment on exactly what had been known about him.

“I believe we can get them to be more successful in working with us to find a way of getting some of that information”.

Despite the terror threat being reduced from critical to severe on Saturday, she confirmed that members of Abedi’s terror network could still be at large.

The British domestic intelligence agency was facing pressure after it emerged that Salman Abedi’s friends, family and members of his mosque all raised concerns about the attacker with the Home Office and anti-terror hotlines.

The 23-year-old plans to hold a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of last week’s attack and is also said to deliver a speech on the night.

