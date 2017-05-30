MI5 opens probe into missed warnings over Manchester bomber

A 25-year-old man was the latest to be detained on suspicion of terrorism offences and he was picked up in the Old Trafford area of the city.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the Sussex coast town by police investigating the Manchester bombing.

“The operation is still at full tilt”, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

Twelve people are now being held in custody after the atrocity at Manchester Arena left 22 dead.

Police officers stand on duty by cordoned-off residential property on Montcliffe Crescent in the Whalley Range area of Manchester as they continue their investigations in the wake of the May 22 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Abedi killed 22 people in a suicide bombing at a concert by U.S singer Ariana Grande last Monday, in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.

On Saturday night, police issued CCTV stills of Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.

Thousands of runners turned out defiantly for the Great Manchester Run, pounding the streets of the city amid a heightened security operation.

Abedi is understood to have returned from Libya in the days before the attack – where his brother Hashem and dad Ramadan have both been arrested in Tripoli.

An apartment building in Manchester’s city center was cordoned off after police found the flat where they think the bomber, Salman Abedi, 22, may have assembled his explosive device.

MI5 is subject to scrutiny by a committee of parliament, and it is highly unusual for British authorities to make public that the security service is conducting its own internal investigation into possible lapses. Numerous victims were either young concert-goers or parents waiting to take their children home.

Police believe Abedi had the wheeled suitcase with him at two locations in Manchester.

The hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi’s network may still be at large, Britain’s interior minister said Sunday.

Police have released surveillance-camera images of Abedi on the night of the attack that show him dressed in sneakers, jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

On Saturday, Britain lowered its official terrorism threat level from “critical” to “severe” after police said they had dismantled a large part of Abedi’s network.

Additional security measures were in place for the Great Manchester Run on Sunday, which attracted tens of thousands of participants.

“The intelligence services are still collecting information about him but I wouldn’t rush to conclusions, as you seem to be, that they have somehow missed something”, Rudd said.

Security sources later confirmed to the Press Association that a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past, meaning as many as 23,000 people have appeared on the radar of counter-terror agencies, although the period the figures cover is unclear.