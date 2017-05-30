MI5 reviewing practices after Manchester attack, 16th person arrested

England’s MI5 – the country’s security service- is to hold an inquiry into the way it dealt with warnings from the public that the Manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, was a potential threat, BBC reported.

Police also raided a building in a southern Manchester suburb and another in the city of Chester in connection with last week’s attack on an Ariana Grande concert by Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent.

Security sources later confirmed to the Press Association that a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past, meaning as many as 23,000 people have appeared on the radar of counter-terror agencies, although the period the figures cover is unclear.

MI5 has opened an internal review after Abedi slipped down the list of suspects under investigation, despite the tip-off.

The suitcase was not used in the attack, which was carried out when Abedi detonated an improvised bomb minutes after the concert ended, Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said.

As the large-scale operation continued, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) said 54 people injured in the attack were still being treated in eight hospitals with 19 receiving critical care. Rudd replied, “I think it is right that they do this”. In the future, we can look at anything else that might need to be done.

Despite the first step, it was questioned why MI5 should be allowed to investigate itself after making the blunders, rather than an independent body.

She added: ‘There is a lot of information coming out at the moment about what happened, how this occurred, what people might or might not have known.

“The difficulty is the sheer weight of numbers of people that are on this list means that to give all of them enough security reviews is really, really hard so there will always be mistakes made and I think we have to accept that if we want to live in a free, open and democratic society”. “We shouldn’t rush to make any conclusions at this stage”, she said.

The BBC said MI5 was alerted at least three times to the “extremist views” of Abedi, a 22-year-old who grew up in Manchester in a family of immigrants from Libya.

When CNN asked the Home Office for a response to reports the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned MI5 about Abedi, a spokesman declined to comment.

Fourteen people are now in custody in relation to the attack, including a 23-year-old man arrested early Monday in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses.