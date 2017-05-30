MI5 reviewing practices after Manchester attack

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation told MI5 in January that British-born Abedi – who is of Libyan descent – was part of a North African Islamic State cell plotting an attack in the UK.

The Monday arrest has brought the total number of people arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing to 16.

A 19-year-old man was last night arrested at an address in Gorton in Manchester following searches there and in nearby Rusholme.

On Sunday Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she would “not rush to conclusions” that agents “somehow missed something”.

Her comments came after police issued CCTV stills of Abedi, wearing glasses and casual clothes, in a plea for information about his movements between 18 May and the attack four days later.

Two urgent inquiries have been launched by MI5 in order to understand how the British security agencies missed the warnings indicating that Salman Abedi, the Manchester terrorist, was planning an attack. Two of those people have been released without charge.

The bombing was the latest in a series of IS-claimed attacks in Europe that have coincided with a US-led offensive against the militant group in Syria and Iraq.

On Saturday, Britain lowered its official terrorism threat level from “critical” to “severe” after police said they had dismantled a large part of Abedi’s network.

The terror threat level now indicates that an attack remains highly likely rather than imminent.

Mr. Trump appeared to be referring to United States leaks from Britain’s investigation into the Manchester bombing on Monday.

Operation Temperer, which involved the deployment of troops on patrol alongside police, will be wound down on Monday night, at the end of the bank holiday weekend.

Early this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned United Kingdom security chiefs that the the Libyan-born Islamist was planning an attack on British soil, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Rudd said: “Of course people will want to look afterwards to see whether there are signals that could have been learnt, how could we do this better”.

Rudd refused to say how many times they had been used, but confirmed to BBC in an interview: “We have started to use them”.

The police response that followed saw raids in several cities as counter-terror efforts were focused on smashing Abedi’s criminal ring.

Police also searched a detached property in Whalley Range, south Manchester.

“In the past five days we have gathered significant information about Abedi, his associates, his finances, the places he had been, how the device was built and the wider conspiracy”, the police statement said.