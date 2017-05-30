Mike Brown Reportedly Recovering from Food Poisoning Ahead of 2017 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says it’s unlikely he returns to roaming the sideline in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While it’s impossible to pin the Warriors’ Game 7 loss on Steph’s foolish decision, it was just one of the many mistakes made by Golden State down the stretch, which left the door open for the Cavaliers to complete their improbable Finals comeback.

“That’s what makes it hard to have to sit here and say that the man that’s hugely responsible for us being in the Finals three years in a row in a moment he should be treasuring can’t do it”.

Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown will return to practice Tuesday and is feeling much better after suffering food poisoning Monday from a salad, according to The Undefeated.

But for as ably as Brown has filled in for Kerr, he understandably can not fill the void left by Kerr’s absence. Either way, he will travel to Cleveland after the Warriors host the first two games of the series. It was then that he announced he was taking an indefinite leave of absence to find a remedy for the migraines and nausea he has experienced stemming from back surgery nearly two years ago. You saw me in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry look well-rested because they haven’t played a game in over a week. Every film session, every practice. “I’m still feeling a lot of the effects of what I’ve got going on”.

“As of right now I would not coach Thursday night. But I’m not going to do that until I know I can help the team”.

“Mike’s been incredible. It’s an awkward situation, again this is so unique”, Kerr said. “But we’re doing OK”.

“It is awkward”, Kerr said. I’m not sure this has ever happened. But while Kerr’s familiar light, witty banter with reporters – mixing insightful comments with the occasional joke – sounded like himself Monday afternoon, he reiterated the message that the team has put forth for weeks now: He isn’t ready to return to the sidelines and resume his full-time role coaching the team. “It’s his team, but he’s also taking my advice and counsel from behind the scenes”. So it’s not easy, but he’s obviously doing a good job.

“I’ve told the team ‘The good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies.’ So, hopefully Mike will be back tomorrow, but I’ll answer your basketball questions”. “There seems to be a theme when I’m out, I think the team is like 108-2”.