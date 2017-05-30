Militants Kill 19 in South Philippines

The military earlier said the terrorists had killed 19 civilians in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated that the victims had “betrayed their faith“, he said, identifying the men as civilians. Troops rescued about 100 trapped civilians from their homes Saturday, he said.

Some of those trapped in Marawi had called and text-messaged a hotline pleading with the military to stop the air strikes, according to Zia Alonto Adiong, a local politician coordinating complex efforts to evacuate civilians, dead and alive. “Food is running out, water is running out, they don’t have electricity”, Martin Thalmann, the deputy head of the ICRC’s Philippine delegation who is in Marawi, told AFP. When they couldn’t recite verses of the Quran because they were Christians, they were brought to the top of a ravine and shot to death, Mangadang said, citing the chief of a village where the victims lived.

The ISIS-linked rebels quickly took control of large areas of the city, raising their standards above government buildings.

The eight men had worked at a bakery and were attempting to join refugees heading north to nearby Iligan City when they were stopped by Maute gunmen, residents said. But the recent bloodshed in Marawi has raised fears that extremism is growing as smaller militant groups unify and align themselves with the Islamic State group.

An ambulance was seen speeding away from the fighting and soldiers said a captured militant was inside. And Islamic State’s Amaq news agency last week claimed responsibility for the Marawi assault. “But if you marry four, son of a whore you will be beaten up”, he said.

An AFP reporter in Marawi witnessed helicopters flying low repeatedly on Monday afternoon and firing rockets on areas where the militants were believed to be hiding, with smoke up rising up from those locations afterwards.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, giving a pep talk to his troops in the country’s restive south, exhorted the soldiers to go all out in fighting Islamic militants and joked that under martial law they could even commit rape with impunity.

Washington has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Hapilon’s capture.

In the aftermath of ISIS declaring a “wide-scale offensive on positions of Philippine troops in the city of Marawi“, Duterte launched a full scale attack against the militant group and was encouraged his troops to be unrestrained in their ruthlessness.

The eight dead men, a lot of them shot in the head and some with hands tied behind their backs, were labourers who were stopped by Islamic State-linked militants on the outskirts of Marawi City while trying to flee clashes, according to police.

Eight bakery workers were found dead by government forces pursuing terrorists Maute and Abu Sayyaf Group in the outskirts of Marawi City, police and military authorities said on Sunday.

“We can control who comes in and who comes out, who moves around and who doesn’t, and we are trying to isolate these pockets of resistance that have remained”, Padilla said.

“Their refusal to surrender is holding the city captive”.

The crisis inside Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has grown increasingly dire as the militants showed unexpected strength, fending off the army and soldiers who went house-to-house in search of gunmen.