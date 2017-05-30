Minya security chief removed after attack on Copts

Seventh-day Adventists in Egypt and across the Middle East and North Africa grieve for the innocent victims of the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack that took place on May 26, 2017, on a bus traveling to a monastery in Minya.

In the last two years, Egyptian air force has carried out several strikes on Derna, notably in February 2015 and March 2016, which killed women and children.

A resident in Derna said that the camps targeted in the attacks have been used by fighters belonging to the Majlis al-Shura militant group. The operations have been considered successful by the military.

Egypt has continued airstrikes in Libya targeting the Islamist-controlled city of Derna, Libyan commanders have said, confirming witness accounts.

Refaei said the military was not targeting a specific militant group because it did not differentiate between various factions.

Speaking from Boston, Tarek Masoud of Harvard University said Egypt can not solve its security problem by striking Libya.

Speaking at a news conference in Cairo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Shoukry said Egypt looked forward to “Russia utilising all of its available capabilities to work together to get rid of terrorism”.

“This proves that applying the state of emergency doesn’t provide safety and Coptic Christians are still heavily targeted”, said Ishak Ibrahim, a researcher on religious affairs at the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISL) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Friday’s attack, at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, was another devastating blow to Egypt’s minority Copts, who in the past year have suffered a number of massacres at the hands of radicals, including Palm Sunday church bombings that killed 46 believers.

One of the gunmen had a camera, eyewitnesses said, indicating that the group behind the shootings might release footage of the attack in the future.

“Are the people who perpetrated the latest attack in Egypt based in Libya?” he said. It was driven out of the city in 2015 and later set up its main Libyan base in Sirte.

Egypt has expressed its support to the GNA, as Al-Sisi, during his meeting with GNA’s army field marshal Khalifa Haftar, called for lifting the arms embargo on Libya, which was decided by the UN.

Following the attack, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said in an address that Egypt was determined to eliminate terrorists both on its territory and beyond and stressed that the states supporting terrorism should be punished.