Miss. teen: He ‘loved me enough to take some bullets for me’

A courageous teen used his body to shield his cousin from a barrage of bullets during a MS gunman’s weekend rampage that left eight people dead, including a cop.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home”, Godbolt says.

Caleb Edwards, a 15-year-old, says when Godbolt entered a home early Sunday, “I thought I was going to die”.

After the shooting, Blackwell’s mother tearfully recalled Monday that she soon came home and found her football player son dead.

Caleb’s 11-year-old brother, Austin, was among those killed as Godbolt, 35, fired off shots in the living room.

Bullets caused pieces of the door, walls, floor and an aquarium stand to spray all over the room.

Then Caleb said Godbolt shot Jordan and Austin. Jordan Blackwell, 18, said they were gone to another town. “They didn’t deserve this”, Alexandria Blackwell said, her eyes filling with tears.

When Godbolt got inside, Caleb said, he looked at Jordan.

Austin Edwards, 11, was also killed during a weekend rampage in southern Mississippi.

. The boys had been playing video games with their friend Xavier Lilly, 16, in a house where family members said about 12 kids had gathered.

The offspring were all ages, from 3 to 21, and their parents had just been there. “First thing in the morning”, Shon Blackwell said.

“It breaks everybody’s heart”, said Garrett Smith, a 19-year-old college student who went to high school with one of the victims.

“He was always thinking of others”, Clopton said.

Police previously identified the one person whom the suspect did not know: deputy sheriff William Durr, 36, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Godbolt showed up at Mitchell’s home in the MS town of Bogue Chitto Saturday, demanding that his estranged wife give up their two children. A deputy was called, who eventually asked Godbolt to leave.

“I’m devastated. It don’t seem like it’s real”, Mitchell said shortly after the arrest of his stepson-in-law, Willie Corey Godbolt. Godbolt’s wife and children managed to escape the scene, according to the family.

At a third house in Brookhaven, Ferral Burage, 45; and Shelia Burage, 46, were killed.

Caleb said when they heard the first gunshot, they thought it was a firecracker.

Investigators say 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the charges could change as the investigation continues.

Godbolt himself shed some light on what happened, in an interview he gave to The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2rbQIq5 ) as he sat with his hands cuffed behind his back on the side of a road in Brookhaven, about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) south of Jackson. He said he just wanted to “live and let live, and they wouldn’t let me do that”.

“My pain wasn’t designed for him. He was just there”, Godbolt said. “I feel like I’m getting ready to wake up and my son will be coming down that hall talking noise like he does”.

Police officer Jacinto Rivera said Monday that three people were jailed and seven people were issued misdemeanor summonses and released following the Sunday afternoon incident in front of the Venetian resort. That’s what they do. It cost him his life.

“Suicide by cop was my intention”, he said Sunday. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done”.

Dozens of people said thank you to fallen Lincoln County deputy William Durr. The outbreak of violence has shaken the county of 34,500 residents.