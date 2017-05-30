Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus launched in India at Rs.28.88 L

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan.

Mitsubishi has now launched a special edition of the Pajero Sport in India, Called the Pajero Sport Select Plus, the prices of the 4×2 automatic version starts at INR 30.53 lakh while the 4×4 manual version is to retail at INR 30.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Outside, the new variant of the Pajero Sport features a new dual tone paintjob, LED DRLs, HID headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, beefier body cladding on the wheel arches, chrome door handles and ORVM caps finished in chrome, blacked out A, B and C pillars as well as front the front grille and alloy wheels. The 4×2 configuration of the 7-seater SUV will come with a five-speed automatic transmission, while the 4×4 trim or all wheel drive configuration is mated to five-speed manual transmission. It is available in four colour combinations, Black and White, Black and Red, Balck and Yellow and Black and Silver. The vehicle gets multiple feature additions, including cruise control, DVD player for the rear seat occupants, HID headlights, LED daytime running lamps around the fog light housings, chiller box and auto-folding ORVMs.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Select Plus variant is same as the stock Pajero Sport; 4695mm in length, 1815mm in width and 1840mm high, with a wheelbase of 2800mm.

Talking about its mechanical department, the new Pajero Sport Select Plus is powered by the same (standard model) 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 178 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,800 rpm and 3,500 rpm. The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus comes in two variants- 4×2 automatic version and 4×4 manual version.

Due to the cosmetic changes and added features, the Select Plus variant is now a more attractive package. But will it help boost Mitsubishi India’s sales? Well, that remains to be seen.