Manchester United defeated Ajax 2-0 in the Friends Arena in Stockholm to win the Europa League final thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the latter may owe Ander Herrera a great deal for his contribution to the second goal.

Herrera and co’s victory last night meant that United are one of only five teams to lift each of European football’s major trophies; The Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/UEFA Cup and the now defunct Cup Winner’s Cup.

No sooner had they come out for the second half than Manchester United were 2-0 up and it was game over. “His challenge is to be a midfield general more consistently but his display will have given him confidence to do so”.

As the corner was whipped in Chris Smalling headed down the ball right into the path of the waiting Armenia.

Pogba was criticised for a series of subdued performances throughout the 2016-17 campaign despite finishing the season with four goals and three assists.

Although he’s struggled with consistency this season at Man United, Mkhitaryan has been able to showcase his talent and prove that he’ll be one hell of a player with some guidance from Mourinho.

Herrera is reported to have previously played down talk of leading the side, citing his lack of experience of winning silverware with the club as the main reason.