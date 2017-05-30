Model Bella Hadid wears daring dress at Cannes Film Festival

But the red carpet elite have some historical fashion moments to compete with, whether we’re talking about Princess Diana’s elegant debut appearance on the red carpet back in 1987 or Bella Hadid’s memorable red carpet walk past year.

The throwback photo was taken at the 1978 Cannes Film Festival and, on Thursday, Sarandon appeared to take inspiration from her previous monochrome look as she attended the same event on the French Riviera. At the same event in 2016, she also showed a little more skin than she probably meant to while wearing a red silk halter dress with a hip-high opening.

However, although Hadid managed, miraculously, to avoid a mishap last year, she was not so lucky this year.

The 70-year-old – yes, she’s actually 70 – tantalised her Instagram followers by sharing a topless throwback from almost 40 years ago.

Uma Thurman: She’s had plenty of memorable red carpet moments, but it’s possible the 47-year-old actor has never looked more radiant than she does in this Versace gown.

Unfortunately for Bella, a similar malfunction occurred past year at Cannes Film Festival; as she took to the red carpet a gust of wind blew the skirt on her floor-length gown (also with added thigh split; our Bella likes a thigh split) and her nether regions were almost on full display.

Bella was also showing off some leg in the slashed number. At the evening, the beauty brunette opted a corset-style design robe with the floor-length skirt.

In other words, a total about-face from the way things are done today, the 70-year-old star elaborated, “All the red carpet stuff has become just like everything else, so corporatized, so big, so massively reviewed, so…as a woman it’s not something you just throw on”.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has experienced overexposure on the red carpet.

The 70th Cannes International Film Festival raised its curtain on Wednesday, with the screening of French director Arnaud Desplechin premiere “Les Fantômes d’Ismaël” (Ghosts of Ismael). We love the loose braid, diamond jewels and the dramatic black eyes.

Gone Girl actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, 25, also hit the red carpet at Cannes in a dress similar to Hadid’s.

For a look at more of the best-dressed stars at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, check out the gallery below! We can’t wait to see what else the model has in store for the rest of her stay.