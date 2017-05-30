Modi, Merkel discuss terrorism, Brexit ahead of summit meeting

“I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals (sic), you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from”, Trump said in a joint interview published by German daily Bild and British newspaper The Times, referring to Merkel’s open-door policy for refugees fleeing war and persecution.

However, while the Christian Democrats were beneficiaries of a short-lived “Trump bump” after the 2016 US presidential election, Merkel also may have found ways to use Germans’ animosity toward Trump to her advantage.

Germany has also bristled at criticism from Trump over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation defense spending and the country’s large trade surplus.

At the alliance’s meeting on Thursday, Trump lambasted 23 of the alliance’s 28 members – including Germany – for “still not paying what they should be paying” towards the funding of the bloc.

“The chancellor’s words stand on their own”, Steffen Seibert said during a news conference Monday.

Last week, Mr Trump was pressed by leaders of the G7 to keep the USA in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, an accord agreeing to cut carbon dioxide emissions that Barack Obama signed his name to. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defence doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

After speaking with Trump at the recent Group of 7 (G7) summit, Merkel had said Germany could no longer “completely depend” on the USA as a partner.

In her Monday speech, Merkel stressed that ties with the United States were of “paramount importance”, but she otherwise stuck to the thrust of her Sunday message, when she spoke in a packed Munich beer tent. Notably, he has pushed back on long-standing USA demands for Germany to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense – something Trump pushed during last week’s meeting of the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. After first meeting Trump in Washington in March, Merkel has had little success in finding common ground with her new American counterpart.

Even though Germany continued to see its trans-Atlantic relationship with the United States as key to its future, a German diplomat told The Indian Express, it “sees countries like India, with its growing economy and democratic political system, as important partners”.

“It is very hard to get along with the US administration concerning climate policy or free-trade agreements”, Mayer said. Until now, her approach has been to try to shepherd the Trump administration towards a consensus on major issues like free trade, climate change and migration.

London [U.K.], May 30: Germany’s Foreign Minister launched a scathing attack on U.S. President Donald Trump for his short-sighted policies that have “weakened” the West and damage the European interests.