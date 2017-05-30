Moldova’s government orders expulsion of 5 Russian diplomats

Mukhametshin did not mention the names of the expelled diplomats, or to comment on the decision of the Moldovan authorities, it is only podojil number send.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin has promised a “tough” response after Moldova ordered five of Moscow’s diplomats in Chisinau to leave the country.

The move angered the pro-Russian president, warning there would be consequences.

The diplomatic spat comes amid tensions between pro-Russia Dodon, who was elected late past year, and the West-leaning government, and follows allegations that a former Moldovan lawmaker passed state secrets to an attache of the Russian Embassy.

The foreign ministry declared the diplomats “personae non grata”, giving the relevant note to the Russian ambassador to Moldova Farit Mukhametshin Monday, a foreign ministry aide, Artur Sarbu, told AFP, without explaining why they were being expelled.

In March a former Moldovan MP, Yuri Bolbochan, was arrested and accused of treason for allegedly having passed secrets to an aide to the Russian military attache. No reason has been given for the ambassadors’ expulsions. “We can not provide any details on the issue”, Samson said.For the time being, representatives of the Russian embassy in Chisinau did not come up with an official reaction on the matter.In early March, Speaker Andrian Candu and Prime Minister Pavel Filip summoned Russian Ambassador to Chisinau to present him a protest note on abusive actions by Russian special services to Moldovan officials. Dodon was furious at Monday’s announcement, blaming western powers for the move which he called “a disgusting gesture against our strategic partner“, Russian Federation.

“I also understand that this is most likely done on an order from the West, maybe even from across the ocean, from those who are concerned that a constructive and effective dialogue has been reached between the Presidency and the Kremlin”, he added.

Russian troops are stationed in the breakaway Trans-Dniester region, which is economically dependent on Russia and defies the Moldovan government in Chisinau. Moldovan officials claim the intimidation stems from a Moldovan probe into a Russian-led money laundering operation.

Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip, who usually supports the European Union, denied the accusations.

Elected in December past year, the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, during the campaign proclaimed the policy of rapprochement with Moscow.