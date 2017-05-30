Mom praises men killed defending daughter in Portland attack

Following the tragic stabbing on a MAX train in Portland that left two people dead and another injured, the online community stepped up in a big way. A memorial grew all day Saturday outside the transit center in Portland, as people stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks.

A Jeremy Joseph Christian video shows that the Portland stabbing suspect had already gotten in trouble before he attacked people with a knife. They had come to the defense of two teenage girls, one of them a Muslim wearing a headscarf and the other an African-American.

Dan Rather, the former TV news anchor, said on Facebook that the men “were fearless Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist“.

“You need to get off this train”.

“Detectives have received many tips about the suspect’s prior behavior and interactions with members of the community and will continue to investigate this information”, said Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson. At one point, he threatens to stab the driver of the train Thursday, according to video from a passenger posted by TV station KOIN. He also rails against police and taxes.

On Saturday, Portland police said a review of Christian’s record “shows he is not flagged as a criminal gang member, nor does he have any known mental health history listed”.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost to Trump in last year’s election, on Sunday condemned the Portland train attack on her own Twitter account.

The ACLU of OR, in a tweet on Monday, said: “The government can not revoke OR deny a permit based on the viewpoint of the demonstrators”. A LaunchGood campaign spearheaded by Muslims to support the victims’ families has raised nearly $400,000, and on Monday one of the targeted girls joined the tributes, issuing a tearful thanks to those who “put their life on the line for me”.

A longtime friend of Christian’s said prison changed him.

Witnesses said Christian raged against a 17-year-old Muslim girl in a hijab and her 16-year-old African-American friend, identified by the Oregonian newspaper as Destinee Hudson.

Their names were Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best.

A woman who spoke to KOIN told the outlet she was riding home Thursday on a Portland train when she said a man was yelling into his cellphone.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is asking the federal government to cancel the permit for an “alt right” rally scheduled for Sunday, saying it could make a hard situation worse, after two men were stabbed to death as they tried to intervene when a pair of women were targeted by a man yellow what authorities have described as hate speech. “Let’s do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence”.

The attack came on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of year for Muslims.

Police charged Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, with the stabbing deaths of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Rick Best.

