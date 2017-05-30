Mom shows gratitude, sadness for men defending daughter in deadly Portland attack

The mayor says his main concern was participants “coming to peddle a message of hatred”, saying hate speech is not protected by the Constitution.

On Monday President Donald Trump condemned the fatal stabbing of two good Samaritans trying to help a pair of young women.

Witnesses said Christian raged against a 17-year-old Muslim girl in a hijab and her 16-year-old African-American friend, identified by the Oregonian newspaper as Destinee Hudson.

“He was telling us that basically we weren’t worth anything and we should just kill ourselves”, she said in a video posted on CNN’s website on Monday.

They spoke of the courage of the three victims, who on Saturday were identified as 53-year-old Ricky John Best, of Happy Valley, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, of Southeast Portland, and 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Southeast Portland.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, left, and Rick Best are seen in images released by Reed College (Namkai Meche) and family (Best).

Following the tragic stabbing on a MAX train in Portland that left two people dead and another injured, the online community stepped up in a big way. “Our prayers are w/ them”, Trump said on Twitter.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, a known white supremacist, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation in the second degree, and one charge of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Trump’s message, sent just before he attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Arlington military cemetery near Washington, came amid rising pressure on the president to condemn the slayings of the two men, dubbed “heroes” by local media and law enforcement in Portland.

This is for all that have been asking me about this I am aware of this fund that has been set up for the victims and are in contact with the facilitators again thank for your help in this drastic time and we have been in contact with who is needed however we will talk more to the public when the time is right thank you for understanding and giving.

Wheeler said the city of Portland “has not and will not issue any permits for the alt-right events”, but it’s the federal government that controls permitting for the downtown plaza.

“I want to say thank you so much”, she said.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia, and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”, Mangum said. The attack has been used as an example of a rise in US hate crimes rising under the Trump presidency, but others claim Christian’s Facebook rants prove he was a Bernie Sanders supporter. He was hospitalised after being stabbed in the neck and his girlfriend, Miranda Helm, told The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Sunday that he was recovering his strength and was eating.

“[The suspect] was just cursing, cursing, cursing, and so the passengers were getting nervous so the girls moved to our area”, said Arsenia Brittell, who was seated behind the driver of the train.

“It was just blood everywhere and we just started running for our lives”. It was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

“Prison took the real him away”, she said.

Gibson said Christian showed up an April 29 free speech march he organized in Portland “with a bat yelling and screaming, cussing at people, using derogatory names”. Clark is black and said Christian had a lot of black friends.

“He never disrespected me”, Clark said, but added that he changed after he got out of prison.