Moors Murderer Ian Brady Dead at 79

In a statement, a Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman confirmed that a high-profile 79-year-old patient had died.

Ian Brady’s lawyer has said if the serial killer had information on the burial site of 12-year-old Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett it would have been revealed in the 1980s.

Hindley died in jail aged 60 in November 2002.

The slaying of Brady and Hindley’s youngest victim, Lesley Ann Downey, aged 10, at Christmastime in 1964 sealed their reputation for pure wickedness.

His mother, Winnie Johnson, had repeatedly pleaded with Brady to say where he had disposed of her son’s body before her death in 2012.

Brady went to his grave without telling the family of Keith Bennett where his remains are.

Edward Evans, 17, Pauline Reade, 16, and John Kilbride, 12, were also killed.

Glasgow-born Brady had been held at Ashworth High Security Hospital since 1985.

Ch Insp Ian Hanson, chair of the Greater Manchester branch of the Police Federation, said: “Having grown up in that part of Manchester where Brady and his cohort committed these awful crimes, I know first-hand the impact this had on decent young families”.

Brady had been force-fed for many years after going on hunger strike from 1999 – though a court hearing in 2013 heard that he regularly ate toast and soup.

Makin said that Brady only talked about his funeral arrangements, but did not bring up a conversation on the whereabouts of little Keith’s supposed grave.

It is the official photo of Ian Brady issued by British police during the trial in the 1960s.

The brother of Ian Brady victim John Kilbride last night told The Sun he felt “numb” when he heard the Moors Murderer had finally joined accomplice Myra Hindley in hell. “As far as I am concerned, Ashworth Hospital can leave him out for the bin men”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I don’t think anybody will mourn Ian Brady“.

He died from cancer at Ashworth secure psychiatric unit in Merseysde having always refused to reveal where the remains of the fifth victim, Keith Bennett, were, despite repeated pleas from the boy’s family.

The inquest heard that Brady had died of obstructive pulmonary disease and cor pulmonale, a condition that causes the right side of the heart to fail, just after 6pm on Monday (15 May) after serving 51 years in prison.

“A week hardly goes by when we do not receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith but ultimately only two people knew where Keith is“. He will never give up and none of us will ever give up supporting him.

He said: “I had written to him several times asking for meetings so we could look at photographs, maps and plans of the area to help him to identify the spot where Keith was buried but he has never responded to me”.

He therefore left Keith’s family and relatives to live with a devastating unanswered question hanging over them.

Opening an inquest at Southport Town Hall into the 79-year-old killer’s death, senior coroner for Sefton Christopher Sumner said he also wants assurances a funeral director and crematorium willing to take Brady’s body have been found.