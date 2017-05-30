Moors Murderer Ian Brady dies, aged 79

The crimes of Brady and Hindley – who died in prison in 2002 – shocked the nation as details of how the pair snatched children off the street, abused and tortured them to death were recalled during their trial at Chester Assizes.

He was receiving palliative care from cancer nurses at Ashworth, a high-security psychiatric hospital in the Liverpool area, when his death Monday was announced.

Four of their victims were found buried in Saddleworth Moor.

This is a developing story.

Hindley and Brady were caught in 1965, after they forced Hindley’s brother-in-law, David Smith, to watch as they killed Evans.

Coroner’s officer Alby Howard-Murphy said Brady’s cause of death was corpul monale and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Mr Howard-Murphy said his feeding tube was removed on May 11.

In 1985 he also admitted to the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, who was 12, although he was never prosecuted for their deaths.

In comments reported by the Manchester Evening News, he said: “When somebody dies, it is natural in a civilised society that we show compassion”.

Brady’s solicitor, Robin Makin, said he had seen his client about two hours before his death.

In recent years, with the deterioration in his health, Brady was urged to do the decent thing and reveal the location where he hid 12-year-old Keith’s body, but he stubbornly refused to let the elderly mother of the young die without ever knowing where is her son’s body. They went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett.

The body of Keith Bennett is yet to be recovered, and the police are still hopeful that one day they will be able to effect this. I went to see him and spent a few hours with him.

John Stalker, former deputy chief constable of Greater Manchester, who was then a detective sergeant, expressed the feelings of many in the courtroom when he said: “Nothing in criminal behaviour before or since has penetrated my heart with quite the same paralysing intensity”.

In a letter in March this year, he said revealed he was permanently bedridden and added: “We live to die and rise and fall”.

But in July 2009 – when police announced they had exhausted all avenues with the search – Detective Superintendent Steve Heywood dismissed theories that Brady would not know the location of Keith’s body because of the passage of time, or fears that the moorland peat would have shifted over the decades and moved its location.

“If he takes it to the grave, I will feel so sorry for Keith’s family”. All three were the victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

“Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, we will act on credible and actionable information that will help lead us to him”.

“It’s been years and years of anguish and pain for us and the families of the victims”, Terry Kilbride, 62, told The Sun.

Brady had been on multiple hunger strikes since 1999, arguing he should be allowed to die, but had been force-fed because he was considered mentally ill, according to the BBC.