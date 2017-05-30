More arrests in Manchester bombing probe

Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses and an address there was being searched.

The arrest brings the number of people arrested in connection with the investigation to 16, with 14 men now held in custody over the attack that left 22 dead and over 100 injured.

This is a handout photo taken on Monday, May 22, 2017 from CCTV and issued on Monday, May 29, 2017 by Greater Manchester Police of Salman Abedi in an unknown location of the city centre in Manchester, England.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said investigators can not be entirely sure that Salman Abedi’s terror network has been dismantled – and warned other members of the bomber’s group are “potentially” still at large.

“What we had to do when we came into government in 2010 was to ensure that we were living within our means”, May said when pressed about the cuts by a police officer during a televised question and answer session on Monday.

Amid mounting criticism of the security services, the domestic intelligence agency MI5 is looking at decisions taken in the case of Abedi, who used to be on a terror watchlist but was no longer on it at the time of the attack, and whether warnings about his behaviour were ignored.

British intelligence agency MI5 was reportedly warned by its USA counterpart that Salman Abedi was planning an attack on United Kingdom soil, three months before he blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Britain’s official terror threat level was set at “critical” in the days after the attack but was downgraded Saturday to “severe”.

Abedi was reportedly placed on a USA terrorist watch list in 2016 after he came to the attention of intelligence agencies during an investigation into terrorist groups operating in Libya. Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of his network, but expect to make more arrests.

The terror threat level now indicates that an attack remains highly likely rather than imminent.

From 2009 to 2016, the number of police officers fell by nearly 20,000, or around 14 percent. The army troops deployed as a result of Operation Temperer will be reduced from Monday night.

Authorities are now handling 500 terror-related investigations into 3,000 individuals, with another 20,000 people on the radar posing a “residual risk”.

The “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund”, launched by the city council and the British Red Cross, had reached £5.65 million by Sunday.

“I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack”, he said.

The bombing was the latest in a series of IS-claimed attacks in Europe that have coincided with a US-led offensive against the jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.