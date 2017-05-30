More Arrests Made in Manchester Attack as UK Remains on High Alert

As runners pounded the streets of the northwestern English city, police arrested a 25-year-old man in the eastern Old Trafford area, bringing the number now detained on United Kingdom soil in connection with the attack to 12.

Earlier, police made a 16th arrest in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande, the deadliest attack in Britain for 12 years.

“I’ve always had a pride in this city, ever since I was born”, he said.

Greater Manchester Police said the two men – one of them aged 19 and the other 25 – were arrested yesterday on suspicion of terror activities.

Two of Abedi’s friends were concerned and separately phoned a counter-terrorism hotline operated by the police five years ago and in 2016. Home Secretary Amber Rudd has already confirmed Abedi had recently returned to the United Kingdom after a visit to Libya.

Here are the details of the arrests so far: – Police arrest a 24-year-old man in the Chorlton area of south Manchester near where Abedi is believed to have lived.

Investigators suspect that Abedi received extensive training in Libya before returning to Britain, where he is thought to have received assistance from a British network in the days before the attack.

Armed response police pose for photos with members of the public at the Great Manchester Run in central Manchester, England Sunday May 28 2017.

Detectives piecing together the killer’s final moments have already released CCTV images showing the attacker on the same night before the blast.

As the security services faced growing questions over the failure to prevent Abedi from killing 22 people in the Manchester Arena, Amber Rudd said that whether there were “signals” that were not picked up on would be examined.

The suicide bombing killed 22 people as young as eight and left 59 injured on May 22.

Amid mounting criticism of the security services, the domestic intelligence agency MI5 is looking at decisions taken in the case of Abedi, who used to be on a terror watchlist, but was no longer on it at the time of the attack, and whether warnings about his behaviour were ignored.

When he was 16 years old, Abedi reportedly travelled during school holidays to fight with his father against the Qaddafi regime in Libya.

“But I would not rush to conclusions, as you seem to be, that they have somehow missed something”.

“The security services will know a lot of people, it doesn’t mean they are expected to arrest everybody that they know, but it is somebody that they had known before and I’m sure when this investigation concludes we’ll be able to find out more”, Rudd said when asked if Abedi was already known to security services.

The family of one victim, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, said her life had been cut short by “evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families”.